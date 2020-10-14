SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMANY'S MERKEL SAYS ON BREXIT AN AGREEMENT ON A TRADE DEAL WITH BRITAIN IS IN EVERYONE'S INTERESTS

14 Oct 2020 / 17:46 H.

    GERMANY'S MERKEL SAYS ON BREXIT AN AGREEMENT ON A TRADE DEAL WITH BRITAIN IS IN EVERYONE'S INTERESTS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast