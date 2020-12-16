SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMANY'S MERKEL SAYS WE REMAIN OF THE VIEW THAT A BREXIT DEAL WOULD BE BETTER THAN NO DEAL

16 Dec 2020 / 20:10 H.

    GERMANY'S MERKEL SAYS WE REMAIN OF THE VIEW THAT A BREXIT DEAL WOULD BE BETTER THAN NO DEAL

    Did you like this article?

    email blast