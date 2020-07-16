Germany's Roth says optimistic EU deal can be clinched at summit

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - Germany's Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said on Wednesday he was optimistic that agreement on a recovery fund will be clinched at a crunch EU summit at the end of this week, saying a deal was crucial for the bloc's credibility.

"A great deal is at stake, the credibility of the European Union is at stake, and whether it will be able to show resolve and solidarity and come out of the current crisis," Roth said after a meeting with his counterparts from other EU member states. (Reporting by John Chalmers)