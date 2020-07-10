SEARCH
Germany's Scholz praises work of new Irish Eurogroup chair

10 Jul 2020 / 02:02 H.

    BERLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will be the new chairman of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers, his German counterpart Olaf Scholz said on Thursday after chairing a video meeting of the body.

    "It will be the Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who has done good work and whom many of us know, and I am certain that now we can concentrate the group's work on precisely what matters for the future: advancing the development of Europe," Scholz said. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Chris Reese)

