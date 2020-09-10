Germany says has suspected case of African swine fever

BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Ministry of Food and Agriculture said on Wednesday it had a suspected case of African swine fever in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

The suspected case concerned a wild boar carcass found a few kilometers from the German-Polish border. A sample of the carcass was being taken for tests at the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut laboratory, the ministry said in a statement.

"As soon as the analysis is completed, Federal (Agriculture) Minister Julia Kloeckner will provide information about the results tomorrow," the ministry added. (Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)