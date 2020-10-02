Germany sees agreement on recovery fund cash distribution in October

BERLIN, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Germany, current president of the European Union, expects to resolve controversial details of the distribution of money from the 750 billion euro ($879.30 billion) recovery fund with its EU partners this month, government sources said on Friday.

The European Union's 1.1 trillion euro budget for 2021-2027 and the 750 billion recovery package, agreed by EU governments after a tortuous four-day summit in July, have to be agreed unanimously.

"We are very far advanced and not far from an agreement," the sources said ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers to discuss the package on Monday and Tuesday.

A compromise could be possible in the short term, they said. The goal was for money to start flowing from January.

Germany has proposed a scheme that links access to EU money, including the recovery fund, to respecting the rule of law, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday. ($1 = 0.8530 euros) (Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)