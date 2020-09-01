Germany sees V-shaped recovery from coronavirus shock

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - The German government sees the economy rebounding quickly from the coronavirus shock, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, adding that he did not expect authorities to impose another round of lockdown measures like in March and April.

"Overall, we can say that at least for now, we are dealing with a V-shaped development," Altmaier told reporters when presenting the government's updated growth forecasts.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, Altmaier said the government revised upward its 2020 economic forecast to a decline of 5.8% from a previously expected slump of 6.3% and revised downward its 2021 forecast to an expansion of 4.4% from its previous estimate of 5.2%. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Thomas Seythal)