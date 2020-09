BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Germany will likely continue to issue pandemic-related travel warnings due to worldwide coronavirus infection levels, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

She also said Germany would switch to travel warnings for individual countries after Oct. 1 after the government is extending its blanket travel warning for all countries outside Europe until Sept. 30. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)