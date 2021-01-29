Germany to make recommendation on AstraZeneca's vaccine after EMA decision

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Germany's vaccination committee will make a recommendation on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has published its decision on whether to approve the shot, health minister Jens Spahn said on Friday.

It is likely that the EMA approval for AstraZeneca's vaccine, which is expected later on Friday, will include a note that there is not much data available on efficacy in older people, Spahn told journalists in a news conference. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)