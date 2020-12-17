Germany to roll out BioNTech/Pfizer COVID vaccine on Dec 27 - Berlin city government

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Germany will on Dec. 27 roll out the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus with priority given to seniors in care homes, the Berlin city government said on Wednesday after a conference with the federal health minister.

"The federal states will start vaccination against the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on Dec. 27," the local government that runs the German capital said in a statement after a conference between Health Minister Jens Spahn and health officials from Germany's 16 states. (Reporting by Holger Hans and Andreas Rinke Writing by Joseph Nasr, Editing by Franklin Paul)