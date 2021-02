DAKAR, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Ghana is expecting a first delivery of a little over 350,000 AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine shots by the end of next week, according to a plan presented by health officials on Friday.

It plans to spend around $3 for every two shots of vaccine and aims to inoculate around 20 million people against the virus, according to the plan.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Stonestreet)