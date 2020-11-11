SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GHANA OCTOBER CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION AT 10.1 % YEAR-ON-YEAR, SAYS STATS OFFICE

11 Nov 2020 / 18:32 H.

    GHANA OCTOBER CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION AT 10.1 % YEAR-ON-YEAR, SAYS STATS OFFICE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast