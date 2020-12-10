SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GHANA'S PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO WINS RE-ELECTION WITH 51.59% OF THE VOTE, FINAL RESULTS SHOW

10 Dec 2020 / 02:10 H.

    GHANA'S PRESIDENT NANA AKUFO-ADDO WINS RE-ELECTION WITH 51.59% OF THE VOTE, FINAL RESULTS SHOW

    Did you like this article?

    email blast