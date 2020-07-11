Ghislaine Maxwell says she deserves bail

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, said on Friday she should be granted bail, after having been charged with luring underage girls so he could sexually abuse them.

Maxwell's request was filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan eight days after her arrest in New Hampshire, where authorities said she had been hiding at a sprawling property she bought while shielding her identity. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)