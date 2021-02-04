Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double helps Bucks rout Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season Wednesday night, propelling the Milwaukee Bucks to a run-away, 130-110 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo needed just 31 minutes to put up 21 points, a game-high 14 rebounds and a season-high-tying 10 assists for the 21st triple-double of his career, the sixth accomplished in 31 or fewer minutes.

With his 21st triple-double, Antetokounmpo moved into a tie for 22nd on the NBA's all-time list with four others, including Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The meeting was the first of the season for the Central Division rivals and also featured a get-together of all three of the NBA's Holiday brothers. Each scored in double figures. Jrue contributed 11 to the Milwaukee win, while Justin had 15 points and Aaron 11 for Indiana.

Facing a team that was playing for the second time in two nights, the Bucks never trailed after Brook Lopez hit two 3-pointers, Donte DiVincenzo and Khris Middleton added one apiece and Antetokounmpo turned a lob into a three-point play in a game-opening, 21-10 flurry.

Milwaukee went on to lead by as many as 23 in the second quarter and 36 in the third before giving its key players all or most of the fourth period off.

Bryn Forbes supported Antetokounmpo with a season-high 20 points, while Bobby Portis had 18, DiVincenzo had 16, Middleton 12 and Lopez 11.

Forbes, Portis and DiVincenzo drilled four 3-pointers apiece, helping the Bucks run up a total of 21. Milwaukee outscored the Pacers 63-33 on threes.

Domantas Sabonis complemented a game- and season-high 33 points with a team-high 12 rebounds for the Pacers, who have lost three of four.

Doug McDermott had 13 and Malcolm Brogdon 12 for Indiana, while TJ McConnell dished out a game-high 12 assists to go with six points.

The Pacers, who were coming off a 134-116 home win over Memphis on Tuesday night, allowed a season-high point total en route to their second-largest margin of defeat this year. They were beaten 129-96 on the road by the Los Angeles Clippers last month.

