Giants claim WR Pettis off waivers from 49ers

The New York Giants claimed receiver Dante Pettis off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

The 49ers released Pettis on Tuesday, two days after he lost a fumble on a kickoff return during a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pettis, 25, will be formally added to the New York roster early next week after going through COVID-19 protocols.

Pettis played in five games this season without making a catch. He was a second-round pick by the 49ers in 2018 after a stellar college career at Washington.

Pettis caught 38 passes for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in 28 games (12 starts) with the 49ers.

He also averaged 3.7 yards on 11 punt returns during his San Francisco tenure. Sunday's kickoff return was his first as an NFL player, and he gained 18 yards before coughing it up.

Pettis had nine punt-return touchdowns in college.

