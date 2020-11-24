Giants designate LB Ximines, S McKinney for return from IR

With six games left in the New York Giants' regular season and the team still in the playoff race, the team is set to get a boost with the potential return of four players.

The Giants (3-7) on Monday designated linebacker Oshane Ximines and rookie safety Xavier McKinney from injured reserve. Also, the team activated punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New York has 21 days to activate Ximines and/or McKinney to the active roster, otherwise they will remain on injured reserve, ending their 2020 season.

Ximines is a second-year outside linebacker who was drafted in the third round out of Old Dominion in 2019. He played in all 16 games in his rookie season and played in four games this season, starting three before hurting his shoulder.

He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 9.

McKinney was the Giants' second-round pick (36th overall) in April's NFL draft out of Alabama. He played in 41 games in college, starting 28. The safety fractured his foot over the summer and has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Dixon was placed on the COVID list last Wednesday and has passed all the necessary tests to get back on the field. He's expected to return Sunday when the Giants take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kreiter, who joined the Giants as a free agent from the Denver Broncos in April, is also expected to be back for Sunday's game.

