Giants dump D-backs, end Gallen's record streak

Darin Ruf's two-run single highlighted the Giants' four-run sixth inning, and a strong start from Kevin Gausman led San Francisco to a 4-2 win over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Ruf, a mid-at-bat replacement earlier in the game for injured teammate Alex Dickerson, came up with the key hit of the game and helped make a winner of Gausman (3-2). In six innings, Gausman allowed a lone run on two hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-1) was charged with four runs on five hits in five-plus innings, putting an end to his major-league-record streak of 23 consecutive starts to begin a career allowing three or fewer earned runs. Gallen fanned six and walked two.

The Giants (21-21) scored four runs in the sixth inning to prevail for the third time in the four-game series with Arizona, the final time the two teams will meet in the regular season. The Diamondbacks (15-27) mustered just three hits en route to their 16th loss in the past 18 games.

Dickerson left the game in the bottom of the fourth inning when he fouled a pitch off his right knee. He tried to walk it off but couldn't continue.

Ruf came on to finish the at-bat with a 2-2 count and took a called third strike for the second out of the inning, the whiff charged to Dickerson.

The Giants broke through against Gallen in the sixth inning. After a walk and a single, a wild pitch and another walk loaded the bases with no outs. Then came back-to-back singles for Mike Yastrzemski and Ruf for a 3-1 Giants lead.

Gallen gave up a single to Donovan Solano before Junior Guerra took over on the mound. Guerra then walked Brandon Belt to force in another run.

Arizona's David Peralta hit his third home run of the season, a solo shot in the ninth inning.

Two walks and a single set up Ketel Marte's run-scoring forceout in the third, giving the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead. However, Arizona wound up scoring three or fewer runs for the eighth time in the past nine games -- and it lost all eight of those contests.

Marte, normally a second baseman, started in center field for the second time in four days.

