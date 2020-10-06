Giants' Judge: Ramsey threw first punch at Tate

A day after postgame fight broke out between New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Giants coach Joe Judge on Monday said he believed it was Ramsey who threw the first punch and Tate who was defending himself.

Television cameras caught the brawl around midfield shortly after the host Rams defeated the Giants 17-9. Players from both teams appeared to be trying to break up a fight on the ground, and reports surfaced that Ramsey and Tate were indeed the ones on the ground.

The spat stems from a family matter between the two -- Ramsey has two children with Tate's sister, but the two are no longer a couple.

"I'll say this. First off, I don't want (co-owners) John Mara, Steve Tisch or anybody involved with this team to have to deal with something like this after the game," Judge said. "This isn't why we play the game. We have 60 minutes to beat the hell out of each other legally between the whistles. We don't need anything extra after. I talked to a number of our players, then obviously, we saw some video on it of guys who were involved."

"Look, all I can say is the account I got from a number of our players was that, there's a history, obviously, between them," he continued. "There was a punch thrown. Golden was defending himself. I was told he wasn't the one who threw the punch. Everybody involved was trying to break it up."

When asked if he would impose any sort of discipline on Tate, Judge said, "Based on the information I was given and what I saw with my own eyes and what our players gave me, it didn't sound like there's an immediate need for that. But we'll look into it. Obviously, we'll always take care of our players."

ESPN reported Monday that the NFL is not expected to suspend either player.

The Rams and McVay have yet to speak to the media Monday.

--Field Level Media