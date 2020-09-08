Giants officially waive troubled CB Baker

The New York Giants officially waived cornerback Deandre Baker on Tuesday, four months after the 2019 first-round pick allegedly participated in an armed robbery.

Baker, 23, did not take part in the team's virtual offseason program or attend training camp. He has been on the Commissioner's Exempt list since July 27.

He was formally charged on Aug. 7 with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from an alleged incident at a house party in Miramar, Fla., on May 13.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar were accused of taking money and watches from partygoers at a Miramar home while they were armed with semiautomatic weapons. Baker also allegedly made threats with a firearm.

Prosecutors declined to continue the case against Dunbar, who remains on the Seattle roster.

Baker was the 30th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games and started each of the final 15 contests. He finished with 61 tackles (48 solo) and eight passes defensed.

--Field Level Media