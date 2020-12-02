Giants place LB Fackrell (calf) on IR

The New York Giants on Tuesday placed linebacker Kyler Fackrell on injured reserve with a calf injury.

The move requires the 29-year-old to miss at least three games.

Fackrell sustained the injury during Sunday's 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fackrell has 31 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one interception this season. He returned the pick 46 yards for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

Giants coach Joe Judge was optimistic Monday that Fackrell might be able to play Sunday against the host Seattle Seahawks. But further evaluation led to the move to put Fackrell on the IR.

Fackrell is in first season with New York after spending four with the Green Bay Packers. He has 19.5 sacks in 72 career games (17 starts) with 10.5 coming in 2018 for the Packers.

New York also activated offensive tackle Matt Peart, receiver/returner Dante Pettis and tight end Kaden Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The trio will be available to practice on Wednesday.

The Giants also waived safety Monte Hartage and kicker/punter Ryan Santoso.

--Field Level Media