Giants QB Daniel Jones questionable to face Browns

Quarterback Daniel Jones might join the list of players -- and coaches -- unavailable for the New York Giants' critical home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.

Jones was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report with ankle and hamstring injuries.

He initially injured his hamstring in Week 12, and backup Colt McCoy led a come-from-behind victory at Seattle the following week. Jones returned for last week's loss at Arizona, where he played at less than 100 percent.

With offensive coordinator Jason Garrett testing positive for COVID-19 and cornerback James Bradberry being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, the Giants held a walkthrough on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday.

McCoy said Jones "looked good to me" during Friday's practice, but it was McCoy who took the first-team snaps.

"We'll see how DJ is feeling. I don't know," said McCoy, who acknowledged it has been a different week due to the team's COVID-19 issues. "We've just been at home and studying and watching a lot of tape."

McCoy was a third-round pick by Cleveland in 2010 and could start against his former team in a critical game. Freddie Kitchens, who was fired as the Browns' head coach after last season, will call the plays in Garrett's place.

The Giants (5-8) are a game behind the Washington Football Team (6-7), who play host to the 9-4 Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

New York will also be without cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), while tight ends Evan Engram (calf) and Kaden Smith (knee) are also listed as questionable.

The Giants are 6.5-point underdogs by 888Sport.com, with the sportsbook listing the over/under at 44 points.

It is also an important game for the 9-4 Browns, who currently hold a wild-card spot while still trying to chase down the 11-2 Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

The Browns will be without safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) and guard Wyatt Teller (ankle). Their list of questionable players includes tight ends Austin Hooper (neck) and David Njoku (knee) and cornerbacks Kevin Johnson (groin) and Denzel Ward (calf).

McCoy said it would be "great" to know sooner than later if he will be starting Sunday night, but said his focus is on preparing for the Browns either way.

"They're a good football team, they've won a lot of games," McCoy said. "We have our hands full with their guys up front. We know what we need to do to win this game.

"We have to prepare and focus and be ready to go out there and execute."

--Field Level Media