Giants QB Jones (hamstring) exits game vs. Bengals

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a right hamstring injury.

Jones was injured at the end of a 7-yard gain with 10:45 remaining in the third quarter after being tackled by Cincinnati lineman Amani Bledsoe. Jones took the next snap and awkwardly completed a 2-yard pass to Wayne Gallman Jr. to convert the first down.

Jones then headed to the medical tent and was replaced by Colt McCoy. Jones came back for two plays on New York's next series and then was replaced by McCoy again.

Jones completed 16 of 27 passes for 213 yards. He also rushed six times for 19 yards.

--FIeld Level Media