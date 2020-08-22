SEARCH
Giants release Gold Glove INF Sanchez

22 Aug 2020 / 10:28 H.

    The San Francisco Giants released infielder Yolmer Sanchez from their alternate training site, per his request, multiple outlets reported Friday.

    Sanchez, who won a Gold Glove at second base for the Chicago White Sox last season, did not play in a major league game with the Giants this season.

    The 28-year old played six seasons for the White Sox, batting .244 with 31 home runs and 214 RBIs. He has a career .299 on-base percentage.

    Despite winning a Gold Glove, Sanchez was released by the White Sox this past offseason and signed a minor league deal with the Giants in January. He requested his release Friday to pursue other options.

    --Field Level Media

