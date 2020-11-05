Giants tell WR Tate to stay home after outbursts

New York Giants receiver Golden Tate was told to stay home on Wednesday, some 36 hours after his behavior during Monday's nationally televised 25-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rankled coach Joe Judge.

Tate caught his first pass in Monday's game during the fourth quarter and reportedly yelled "throw me the damn ball" at the Giants' sideline. Later, he made a stellar touchdown grab to pull New York within two and screamed "throw me the ball!" into an ESPN camera.

Tate also engaged in a few other outbursts in which he was jumping up and down or waving his hands to display his frustration when he felt he was open and the ball didn't come his way.

"It has to be team-first for everyone in this building, every coach and every player," Judge told reporters. "There are no exceptions for that. I'm not going to tolerate and put up with any kind of selfish behavior from anybody."

Judge said Tate would rejoin the team for Thursday's practice. He also said he had a long chat with the 32-year-old.

"I spoke to Golden at length today and we're dealing internally with a lot of things," Judge said. "He is not going to be at the walk-through today but he will be back in the building and practicing with us the remainder of the week. It will be business as usual."

The Giants (1-7) visit the Washington Football Team (2-5) on Sunday.

Tate's wife, Elise, also sharply criticized the lack of passes coming her husband's way on her Instagram account, saying he was "SO UNDER UTILIZED," another other things. She removed her rant on Tuesday.

Tate was targeted three times by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and caught two of the throws for 31 yards, including the leaping 19-yard scoring grab in the final minute.

Tate has 22 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. The 11-year veteran has 682 catches for 8,116 yards and 46 scores in 155 career games (112 starts) with the Seahawks, Lions, Eagles and Giants.

--Field Level Media