Giants tighten NFC East race with win over Eagles

Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and rushed for a touchdown Sunday as the New York Giants tightened up the NFC East race with a 27-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Jones completed 21 of 28 passes with no interceptions, marking the first time in his two-year career he has played consecutive games with no turnovers. Wayne Gallman added two short touchdown runs as New York (3-7) enters its bye week with consecutive wins.

Carson Wentz hit on 21 of 37 passes for 208 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions as Philadelphia failed to convert a single third down (0 for 9). The Eagles (3-5-1) still sit atop the division but have a challenging schedule ahead.

The Giants led 21-17 going to the fourth quarter and finished the win off with 35- and 44-yard field goals from Graham Gano, the last occurring with 3:06 left. Their defense limited Philadelphia to 47 yards and five first downs in the fourth quarter.

New York started the game with an 85-yard touchdown drive, which Jones finished with a 34-yard run on a well-executed read-option to the left just 3:49 into the game.

After Philadelphia marched 53 yards in 12 plays to tee up Jake Elliott for a 40-yard field goal at the 6:27 mark, New York rattled off a 75-yard march that lasted nearly seven minutes. Gallman plunged in from the 2 on the second quarter's opening snap to make it 14-3.

The Giants outgained the Eagles by just over 100 yards in the first half, but a different team emerged from the visitors' locker room to start the third quarter. Boston Scott rattled off a 56-yard touchdown run on the fifth play of the period, tightroping his way down the left sideline.

After New York responded with a 1-yard scoring run by Gallman at the 9:49 mark, Philadelphia drew within 21-17 when Corey Clement finished a 75-yard drive by going 5 yards up the middle with 5:20 remaining.

