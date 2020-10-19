Giants WR Board carted off field after injury

New York Giants wide receiver C.J. Board was carted off the field after he landed on his head and neck while attempting to make a catch in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team.

Board, who was also hit by safety Deshazor Everett, was surrounded by medical personnel as he lay motionless on the field. His facemask was removed and his neck was immobilized before he was lifted from a stretcher onto a cart.

The Giants announced after their 20-19 win over Washington that Board sustained a concussion and a sprained neck. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

New York coach Joe Judge said he was glad to see Board moving on the field.

"He was conscious, he was responding, he had feeling, he had movement in all his extremities," Judge said after the contest. "The feedback I was just given right now was pretty positive overall, so that was a relief."

The second-year wideout from Tennessee-Chattanooga has played in all six games with the Giants this season after appearing in four games last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had one catch for eight yards on Sunday, and has nine catches for 97 yards in his career.

