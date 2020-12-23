Gignac lifts Tigres past LAFC in CONCACAF Champions League final

Andre-Pierre Gignac scored the tiebreaking goal in the 84th minute, and Tigres UANL edged Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Tuesday at Orlando to win their first CONCACAF Champions League title.

Tigres, from San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico, had lost in the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2016, 2017 and 2019. LAFC were in the title match for the first time.

A Mexican team won the competition for the 15th year in a row. The last non-Mexican side to claim the title was Costa Rica's Saprissa in 2005, and the last U.S. team to earn the championship was the Los Angeles Galaxy in 2000.

On the winning goal, Tigres' Luis Rodriguez drove with the ball at his feet to the edge of the penalty box on the right side. He then dropped a pass to Gignac, who ran onto the ball at the edge of the box in the center and fired a low, bouncing shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

After a scoreless first half, LAFC jumped on top 1-0 in the 61st minute when Diego Rossi chipped a short shot over Tigres goalie Nahuel Guzman.

Hugo Ayala equalized for Tigres 11 minutes later, with his glancing header off a corner kick beating LAFC goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer at the far post.

