Giro d Italia Results - Stage 9

Oct 11 (Gracenote) - Results for Stage 9, Giro d Italia on Sunday. Stage 9 San Salvo to Roccaraso, 208 km, Road race. Overall leader (Not available yet) Stage winners 1 Ruben Guerreiro POR (EF Pro Cycling) 2 Jonathan Castroviejo ESP (INEOS Grenadiers) 3 Mikkel Bjerg DEN (UAE Team Emirates) Following stages : Oct 13-Stage 10 Lanciano to Tortoreto, 177 km, Road race. Oct 14-Stage 11 Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini, 182 km, Road race. Oct 15-Stage 12 Cesenatico to Cesenatico, 204 km, Road race. Oct 16-Stage 13 Cervia to Monselice, 192 km, Road race. Oct 17-Stage 14 Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, 34.1 km, Individual time trial. Oct 18-Stage 15 Rivolto to Piancavallo, 185 km, Road race. Oct 20-Stage 16 Udine to San Daniele del Friuli, 229 km, Road race. Oct 21-Stage 17 Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio, 203 km, Road race. Oct 22-Stage 18 Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano, 207 km, Road race. Oct 23-Stage 19 Morbegno to Asti, 253 km, Road race. Oct 24-Stage 20 Alba to Sestriere, 198 km, Road race. Oct 25-Stage 21 Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan, 15.7 km, Individual time trial.