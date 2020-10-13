Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 10

Oct 13 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 10, Giro d Italia on Tuesday. Stage 10 Lanciano to Tortoreto, 177 km. Men's elite road race. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: flat. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Peter Sagan (SVK) BORA - hansgrohe 4:01:56 2. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +19 3. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +23 4. Ben Swift (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 5. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb " 6. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe " 7. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe " 8. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb " 9. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team " 10. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 11. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 12. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 13. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren " 14. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 15. Tanel Kangert (EST) EF Pro Cycling +50 16. Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) CCC Team " 17. Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team " 18. Jhonatan Narváez (ECU) INEOS Grenadiers " 19. Nico Denz (GER) Team Sunweb +1:38