Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 15

Oct 18 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 15, Giro d Italia on Sunday. Stage 15 Rivolto to Piancavallo, 185 km. Men's elite road race. Wind direction: N. Wind speed: 3km/h. Route profile: mountain. Finish profile: mountain. Stage winners 1. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers 4:58:52 2. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +2 3. Jai Hindley (AUS) Team Sunweb +4 4. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +37 5. Rafal Majka (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +1:22 6. Patrick Konrad (AUT) BORA - hansgrohe +1:29 7. James Knox (GBR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:36 8. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain - McLaren " 9. Jakob Fuglsang (DEN) Astana Pro Team " 10. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Trek - Segafredo " 11. Fausto Masnada (ITA) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +1:38 12. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:54 13. Antonio Pedrero (ESP) Movistar Team " 14. Hermann Pernsteiner (AUT) Bahrain - McLaren " 15. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +2:43 16. Ben O'Connor (AUS) NTT Pro Cycling Team +3:10 17. Tanel Kangert (EST) EF Pro Cycling +5:07 18. Víctor de la Parte (ESP) CCC Team " 19. Ben Swift (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 20. Matteo Fabbro (ITA) BORA - hansgrohe +5:17