Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 19

Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 19, Giro d Italia on Friday. Stage 19 Abbiategrasso to Asti, 124.5 km. Men's elite road race. Route profile: flat. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Josef Cerný (CZE) CCC Team 2:30:40 2. Victor Campenaerts (BEL) NTT Pro Cycling Team +18 3. Jacopo Mosca (ITA) Trek - Segafredo +26 4. Simon Clarke (AUS) EF Pro Cycling " 5. Iljo Keisse (BEL) Deceuninck - Quick-Step " 6. Sander Armée (BEL) Lotto - Soudal " 7. Albert Torres (ESP) Movistar Team +1:10 8. Simon Pellaud (SUI) Androni Giocattoli - " Sidermec 9. Giovanni Carboni (ITA) Bardiani - CSF - Faizanè " 10. Alex Dowsett (GBR) Israel Start-Up Nation "