Giro d Italia Summaries - Stage 21

Oct 25 (Gracenote) - Results from Stage 21, Giro d Italia on Sunday. Stage 21 Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan, 15.7 km. Men's elite individual time trial. Wind direction: NE. Wind speed: 1km/h. Route profile: flat. Finish profile: flat. Stage winners 1. Filippo Ganna (ITA) INEOS Grenadiers 17:16 2. Victor Campenaerts (BEL) NTT Pro Cycling Team +32 3. Rohan Dennis (AUS) INEOS Grenadiers " 4. João Almeida (POR) Deceuninck - Quick-Step +41 5. Miles Scotson (AUS) Groupama - FDJ " 6. Josef Cerný (CZE) CCC Team +44 7. Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb " 8. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates +46 9. Kamil Gradek (POL) CCC Team +47 10. Jan Tratnik (SLO) Bahrain - McLaren " 11. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Team Sunweb +55 12. Martijn Tusveld (NED) Team Sunweb +58 13. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBR) INEOS Grenadiers " 14. Thomas De Gendt (BEL) Lotto - Soudal +1:03 15. Maciej Bodnar (POL) BORA - hansgrohe +1:04 16. Joey Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team +1:05 17. Alex Dowsett (GBR) Israel Start-Up Nation +1:06 18. Matteo Sobrero (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:08 19. Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) NTT Pro Cycling Team +1:10 20. Matthias Brändle (AUT) Israel Start-Up Nation +1:11