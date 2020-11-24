SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GLOBAL AIR CARGO REVENUE FORECAST TO INCREASE 14.9% TO $117.7 BLN IN 2020 ON CAPACITY SQUEEZE - IATA

24 Nov 2020 / 20:02 H.

    GLOBAL AIR CARGO REVENUE FORECAST TO INCREASE 14.9% TO $117.7 BLN IN 2020 ON CAPACITY SQUEEZE - IATA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast