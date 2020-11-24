SEARCH
GLOBAL AIRLINES EXPECTED TO LOSE $38.7 BLN IN 2021 VS. $15.8 BLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST - IATA

24 Nov 2020 / 20:02 H.

