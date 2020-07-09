Home
Contact Us
RSS
Archive
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
SMS Alerts
SEARCH
LOGIN
Local
World
Business
Sport
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Feature
Reviews
Fashion & Beauty
Next Gen
Zest
What2Eat
Tech Today
Going Places
The Right Read
Going Viral
Spotlight
BUZZ
Media & Marketing
True Crimes
Opinion
Another Take
Be Light
Connecting Faiths
Freespace
Inside Higher Ed
Just Different
Law Speak
Letters
Local Counsel
Making Sens
My View
Nutmeg Verses
Off The Cuff
OnPointe
On The Other Hand
Policy Matters
Speaking From The Heart
Wildlife Matters
Dignity For All
Gear Up!
Supplement
Education Focus
Education News
Postgrad
Careers
Urban
Special Supplement
Cerita
Berita
Automotif
Images
The Sun Daily
>
World
>
Reuters
GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO MORE THAN 12 MILLION - REUTERS TALLY
09 Jul 2020 / 06:17 H.
GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE TO MORE THAN 12 MILLION - REUTERS TALLY
Did you like this article?
0
I love it
0
I like it
0
I dont like it
Close Ads X
PRIME
South Korea’s Hwang is the latest Leipzig arrival from Salzburg
PRIME
Oil prices fall as rise in virus cases, US crude inventories stall recovery
PRIME
Gold smashes through US$1,800 level as investors bolt for safety
PRIME
Merkel calls for swift EU deal on Covid-19 economic recovery
PRIME
Apparel retailer Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy
Today's popular
STRAIGHT FROM THE WIRES
Nigeria's confirmed coronavirus cases pass 30,000 -NCDC
Reuters
09 Jul 2020 / 07:01
UPDATE 1-Russia fails at U.N. in bid to cut Turkey border aid access to Syria
Reuters
09 Jul 2020 / 06:57
Argentina posts record 3,604 daily COVID-19 cases
Reuters
09 Jul 2020 / 06:57
NIGERIA PASSES 30,000 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES -NIGERIA CENTRE FOR DISEASE CONTROL
Reuters
09 Jul 2020 / 06:57
GOING VIRAL
Image from BTS official Facebook
BTS members have enrolled in Hanyang Cyber University’s MBA program
Going Viral
08 Jul 2020 / 14:00
Ahgases demand better treatment for GOT7 with protest truck
Going Viral
07 Jul 2020 / 21:10
Screenshot from Ivycher’s TikTok
Malaysian’s viral egg sandwich makes netizens drool
Going Viral
07 Jul 2020 / 14:03
Screenshot from Alyssa Dezek’s official Instagram
Preteen Youtuber Alyssa buys her dream car, mother quashes rumours
Going Viral
06 Jul 2020 / 15:43