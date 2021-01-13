GoFundMe bans fundraisers for travel to potentially violent political events

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Crowdfunding service GoFundMe said on Tuesday it will no longer allow people to raise money for travel to a political event where there's risk of violence by the attendees.

"Over the last several months and leading up to the rally and subsequent violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, GoFundMe removed several fundraisers attempting to challenge the legitimate results of the 2020 election," the company said in a statement.

The company will continue to remove fundraisers that attempt to "spread misinformation about the election, promote conspiracy theories and contribute to or participate in attacks on U.S. democracy", according to the statement.

GoFundMe's move comes after the storming of the U.S. Capitol by U.S. President Donald Trump supporters.

A host of businesses have also said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)