Goldman Sachs executives in Malaysia to discuss 1MDB - finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Reuters) - Senior executives of Goldman Sachs Group Inc have flown in to Malaysia for talks with the government on the recovery of 1MDB assets, Malaysia's finance minister said on Monday.

Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz said in a statement that executives from the U.S. investment bank had flown in "this week", to continue discussions and negotiations with the government.

Malaysian prosecutors have charged Goldman Sachs and 17 current and former directors of its units for allegedly misleading investors over bond sales totalling $6.5 billion that the U.S. bank helped raise for sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

