Oct 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Malaysia, a unit of the Wall Street investment banking group, on Thursday pleaded guilty to U.S. Department of Justice charges over its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, as it looks to settle a probe that has dogged the bank for years. (Reporting by Anirban Sen and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Sarah Lynch and Michelle Price in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)