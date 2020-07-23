Golf-AIG extend sponsorship of women's British Open

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - The Royal and Ancient says the extension of insurance firm AIG's title sponsorship of the women's British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the women's game.

AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this year's tournament at Troon in August, the first women's major to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic, will be called the AIG Women's Open.

"The R&A and AIG share a long-term vision for the AIG Women's Open. We are fortunate to have such a committed partner in supporting women's," Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A said in a statement.

"Together with AIG, we are determined to accelerate the progress we have made in women's golf. The AIG Women's Open is the perfect showcase for these highly skilled athletes to demonstrate how good they are and inspire more girls and women to take up golf."

While men's professional golf has resumed, the women's LPGA Tour remains suspended although it will return on July 31 with the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio.

Georgia Hall, winner of the 2018 women's Open, says the sponsorship extension is welcome as many players struggle from the loss of earnings.

"I am so grateful that AIG has continued to support women's golf, particularly in the face of a pandemic," she said.

This year's women's Open will take place without fans. (Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Christian Radnedge)