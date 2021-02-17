Golf Glance: Adam Scott defends against loaded field at Riviera

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Daniel Berger)

THIS WEEK: The Genesis Invitational, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Course: Riviera Country Club (Par 71, 7,322 yards)

Purse: $9.3 million (Winner: $1.674M)

Defending Champion: Adam Scott

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay

HOW TO WATCH

TV: Thursday, 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel, PGA Tour Live Freeview), 12-6 p.m. (GC), 6-8 p.m. (GC, Freeview); Friday, 2-6 p.m. (GC); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (GC), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 9:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (Featured Groups); Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6:30 p.m. (Featured Holes).

NOTES: The 121-player field includes eight of the top 10 players in the world rankings. ... World No. 1 Dustin Johnson returns to action after withdrawing last week to rest. ... Tournament host Tiger Woods is scheduled to attend the event but will not be playing while recovering from a fifth back procedure last month. ... Riviera has played host to a PGA Tour event for 57 years. ... Reigning U.S. Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci is in the field along with fellow former U.S. Amateur winners Andy Ogletree, Viktor Hovland and Doc Redman. Redman's win came at Riviera in 2017. ... Willie Mack III is playing on the Charlie Sifford Exemption, given to a deserving minority golfer chosen by the Tiger Woods Foundation. The 32-year-old mini-tour veteran missed the cut in his PGA Tour debut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

BEST BETS: Johnson (+550 by DraftKings) is coming off a win in Saudi Arabia, his fifth victory in his past 13 events, a stretch that also includes four other top-10 finishes. The 2017 event winner has nine top-10s at Riviera. ... Jon Rahm (+1200) has finished no worse than T23 in his past 11 starts, including three consecutive T7s earlier this year. ... Rory McIlroy (+1250) has fallen to No. 7 in the world but has a string of nine consecutive T21 or better finishes. Seeking his first win since 2019, McIlroy held a share of the lead on Sunday last year but finished T5 with a 73 on Sunday. ... Xander Schauffele (+1550) has some Sunday demons to exorcise, but expect him to be in contention over the weekend. The world's No. 4 is coming off consecutive runner-ups and eight straight top-20s. ... Cantlay (+1600) won the Zozo Championship in California in October and finished T3 last week. The former UCLA star is playing just miles from his alma mater and has consecutive T20s at Riviera. ... Scott (+4000) is the defending champion and has not missed a cut in nine events since returning from the Tour's hiatus last summer.

NEXT WEEK: WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession; Puerto Rico Open

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Jessica Korda)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Gainbridge Championship, Feb. 25-28

Champions Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Morocco Champions (Brett Quigley)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Cologuard Classic, Feb. 26-28

--Field Level Media