Golf Glance: Webb Simpson defends at TPC Scottsdale

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: Farmers Insurance Open (Patrick Reed)

THIS WEEK: Waste Management Phoenix Open, Feb. 4-7

Course: TPC Scottsdale (Par 71, 7,261 yards)

Purse: $7.3 million (Winner: $1.314M)

Defending champion: Webb Simpson

FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson

How To Watch: Thursday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel/PGA Tour Live); Thursday-Friday, 3-7 p.m. ET (GC); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. ET (GC), 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET (NBC).

NOTES: Tournament organizers have capped daily attendance to 5,000 fans. ... Simpson birdied the final two holes of regulation and then the first playoff hole to beat Tony Finau last year. He is attempting to become the third player since 1970 to successfully defend at the event (Johnny Miller, 1974-75; Hideki Matsuyama, 2016-17). ... The 132-player field includes five of the top-10 players in the official world golf rankings and 17 of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings. ... No. 6 Rory McIlroy will compete for the first time at TPC Scottsdale. He is in a stretch of playing nine events in a 12-week span. ... Special Temporary PGA Tour member Will Zalatoris has four top-10s this season, including a T7 last week. ... Four of the past five Waste Management Phoenix Opens have been decided in a playoff. ... Second-ranked Jon Rahm has 44 top-10 finishes in 96 Tour starts and has not finished worse than T16 in five previous starts at TPC Scottsdale. ... Davis Riley, a two-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020, is in the field on a sponsors exemption, as is 2019 U.S. Amateur runner-up John Augenstein. ... Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka enters with three consecutive missed cuts.

BEST BETS: Rahm (+625 by DraftKings) has three consecutive T7 finishes and four consecutive top-10s. The Arizona State alum knows the course extremely well and has consecutive top-10 finishes in the event. ... No. 3 Justin Thomas (+775) finished T3 last year following a solo third in 2019. ... No. 4 Xander Schauffele (+850) seeks his first win since 2019 but has been racking up quality finishes with 14 consecutive top-20s, including a T2 and T5 to start 2021. ... McIlroy (+1150) also hasn't won since 2019 and will be making his first event start. He enters with three straight top-20s on the Tour. ... Simpson (+1500) has five top-10s in 10 event starts, including last year's win and a runner-up in 2017. ... It's fair to say Matsuyama (+2300) is a horse for this course. In addition to his two wins, Matsuyama posted top-20 finishes each of the past two years and tied for second in 2015. However, the Japanese star has not won on Tour since 2017. ... Ryan Palmer (+4500) is a two-time runner-up at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and is coming off a T2 last week.

NEXT WEEK: AT&T Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach, Calif.

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Jessica Korda)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Gainbridge Championship, Feb. 25-28

Champions Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Morocco Champions (Brett Quigley)

THIS WEEK: OFF.

NEXT TOURNAMENT: Cologuard Classic, Feb. 26-28

--Field Level Media