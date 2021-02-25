Golf Glance: WGC event at The Concession draws marquee field

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours.

PGA TOUR

LAST TOURNAMENT: The Genesis Invitational (Max Homa)

THIS WEEK: World Golf Championships - Workday Championship at The Concession, Feb. 25-28

Course: The Concession Golf Club (Par 72, 7,564 yards)

Purse: $10.5 million (Winner: $1.82M)

Defending Champion: Patrick Reed

FedEx Cup leader: Patrick Cantlay

HOW TO WATCH

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12-2:30 p.m. (GC), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 12-2:30 p.m. (GC), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups). Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Featured Groups), 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

NOTES: This is a 73-player no-cut event. ... The venue was moved from Mexico to The Concession last month due to challenges related to COVID-19. The Concession was designed by Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin and named after Nicklaus' famous concession of a putt to tie Jacklin in the 1969 Ryder Cup. ... This is the first WGC event of the season following the cancellation of the 2020 HSBC Champions. ... The field includes the top 15 players in the official world golf rankings and 48 of the top 50. That ties for the most in a non-major since the 2019 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. ... Reed seeks his third event win at a different venue. ... Seven players will make their debut in a WGC event: Laurie Canter, Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Min Woo Lee, Trevor Simsby, Sami Valimaki and Will Zalatoris. ... Five players who competed in the 2015 NCAA Division I Men's Championship at The Concession are in the field: champion Bryson DeChambeau, Detry, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler. ... Daniel Berger has 26 consecutive rounds of par or better, the longest active streak on the PGA Tour. ... Tiger Woods, who is recovering from injuries suffered in a single-car accident Tuesday, Paul Casey and Brandon Stone were the only three eligible players who did not enter this week.

BEST BETS: Dustin Johnson's (+550 by BetMGM) six WGC titles are second only to Woods' 18. He struggled on Sunday at Riviera but remains the strong pre-tournament favorite with no worse than a T12 in his past 11 events. ... Rahm (+900) rallied for a T5 at Riviera with a 66 on Sunday. He has three top-7 results in four events since making the switch to Callaway clubs. ... Schauffele (+1400) has 16 consecutive top-25s, the sixth-longest streak since 1990, but has not won a stroke play event since 2019. ... Cantlay (+1600) has a win and a runner-up among his six consecutive top-15 finishes. ... Rory McIlroy (+1600) also has not won since '19 and is coming off a missed cut. He's trying to join Johnson as the only players to win all four WGC events and McIlroy has three top-fives in his past four WGCs. ... DeChambeau (+2000), also coming off a missed cut, won the 2015 NCAA singles title at The Concession in 2015.

THIS WEEK: Puerto Rico Open, Feb. 25-28

Course: Grand Reserve Country Club (Par 72, 7,506 yards)

Purse: $3 million (Winner: $540,000)

Defending Champion: Viktor Hovland

How to watch: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. (GC); Sunday, 2:30-4:30 (GC)

NOTES: This is the 13th playing of the event. ... Hovland will not defend his title as he competes in the WGC event. ... Puerto Rico's Rafael Campos seeks his third top-10 finish in 12 starts in the event. ... The winner receives 300 FedEx Cup points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption and an invitation to the Players Championship if not previously eligible.

NEXT WEEK: Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando.

LPGA Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions (Jessica Korda)

THIS WEEK: Gainbridge Championship, Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25-28

Course: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club (Par 72, 6,701 yards)

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Madelene Sagstrom

Race to CME Globe leader: Korda

How to watch: Thursday, 7-9 p.m. ET; Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8-11 p.m. (All times golf channel, tape delay)

NOTES: The 120-player field will compete in a 72-hole, no-cut event. ... Six of the top seven players in the Rolex Rankings are in the field, including No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 2 Sei Young Kim. ... Annika Sorenstam, 50, will compete in her first LPGA Tour event since 2008. Lake Nona is the home course for Sorenstam, winner of 72 LPGA events and 10 major championships. ... Danielle Kang leads the U.S. Solheim Cup standings with 287 points, followed by Nelly Korda (207.5) and Jessica Korda (156). Emily Kristine Pedersen leads the Team Europe standings with 108.38 points, followed by Julia Engstrom (44.13) and Ann van Dam (39.33). ... Hasa Nataoka finished second in last year's inaugural event.

NEXT WEEK: LPGA Drive On Championship, Ocala, Fla.

Champions Tour

LAST TOURNAMENT: Morocco Champions (Brett Quigley)

THIS WEEK: Cologuard Classic, Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 26-28

Course: Omni Tucson National (Par 73, 7,218 yards)

Purse: $1.7 million (Winner: $255,000)

Defending champion: Bernhard Langer

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Langer

How to watch: Friday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-7 p.m. (GC); Sunday, 5-7 p.m. (GC)

NOTES: Phil Mickelson, who won his first two events on the Champions tour last year, is attempting to become the first player to win the first three tournaments on any PGA Tour-sanction tour. ... Alex Cejka, who turned 50 in December, arrived in Tucson after midnight Sunday night and qualified for his first Champions event with a 67 on Monday. ... Eight-time MLB All-Star pitcher John Smoltz will make his sixth Champions start, and his third in the Cologuard Classic. ... Langer has 41 career wins on the Champions tour, four shy of Hale Irwin's all-time record.

NEXT WEEK: Chubb Classic, Newport Beach, Calif.

