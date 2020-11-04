Golf-Ladies European Tour postpones two events in Australia

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Ladies European Tour on Tuesday postponed two tournaments which were due to be held in Australia next February due to the ongoing travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Geoff King Motors Australian Ladies Classic and the Women's New South Wales Open were set to kick off the 2021 season, but both tournaments have now been pushed back to 2022.

"We are disappointed to announce our decision to postpone both popular tournaments for the coming year as we look to confirm our 2021 schedule," said the tour's chief executive Alexandra Armas.

"Our players have become used to starting their season in Australia, so it was an extremely difficult decision for us to break an established Tour tradition."

Australian teenage amateur Stephanie Kyriacou claimed an eight-shot win at this year's Australian Ladies Classic, and Sweden's Julia Engstrom then made it a teenager double at the NSW Open. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)