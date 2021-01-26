Golf-Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship

Jan 25 (Reuters) - The 2022 PGA Championship, which until two weeks ago was due to be played at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey, will now he held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the PGA of America said on Monday.

The event needed a new home after the PGA of America decided to move it from Trump National Golf Club after Trump exhorted thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his presidential election defeat by Joe Biden.

"Excited to return to SHCC for the fifth time," the PGA of America said on Twitter. "The course offers a tough-but-fair test for the strongest field in golf."

Southern Hills has previously hosted seven men's major championships but none since the 2007 PGA Championship that was won by Tiger Woods. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)