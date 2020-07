LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - "Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, whose acting career included two Academy Awards, a victory over Hollywood's studio system and a long-running feud with sister Joan Fontaine that was worthy of a screenplay, died on Sunday, the Hollywood Reporter said.

She was 104 and died of natural causes at her home in Paris, it said, citing her publicist. (Editing by Frances Kerry and Peter Graff)