Gonsolin, Turner lead Dodgers past Padres

Tony Gonsolin allowed a run on four hits over a career-high seven innings and Justin Turner had three hits, a RBI and a run scored in his return from the injured list Tuesday night as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers scored a 3-1 win at Petco Park in San Diego to end the Padres' eight-game winning streak.

Edwin Rios also hit a solo homer for the Dodgers (34-15), who regained a 2 1/2-game lead over the 32-18 Padres in the race for the National League West title.

Tuesday marked the second time this season that the Dodgers won a game where Gonsolin and Zach Davies were paired as the starting pitchers.

Gonsolin (1-1) didn't issue a walk while striking out two. He retired the last eight Padres he faced and 14 of the last 15. Kenley Jansen struck out Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth with the bases loaded in the ninth to record his 11th save in 13 chances after loading the bases with one out on two singles and a walk.

Davies (7-3) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings as his personal five-start winning streak ended.

The Dodgers scored a run in the first. Mookie Betts singled to open the game, moved to second on Corey Seager's soft ground out to the left side and scored on Turner's single. The Dodgers made it 2-0 in the third on three straight singles by Turner, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger.

The Padres cut the Dodgers' lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Jurickson Profar opened the inning with a double, moved to third on Greg Garcia's sacrifice bunt and scored on Trent Grisham's drag-bunt single.

Rios led off the top of the fifth with his fourth homer of the season, a 413-foot drive into the right field seats.

Turner returned to the Dodgers lineup as the designated hitter after missing 14 games on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. But the Dodgers suffered another injury in the bottom of the eighth when left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson left the game after striking out Profar as the only hitter he faced.

