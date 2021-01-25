Google workers to form global union alliance

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Google employees from across the globe are forming a union alliance, weeks after more than 200 workers at the search engine giant and other units of parent company Alphabet Inc formed a labor union for U.S. and Canadian offices.

Alpha Global was formed in coordination with UNI Global Union, a union federation that represents about 20 million workers globally, and includes unions from countries such as the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, and the UK, UNI Global Union said. (https://bit.ly/2Y9DTMb)

"The problems at Alphabet - and created by Alphabet - are not limited to any one country, and must be addressed on a global level," UNI's General Secretary Christy Hoffman said.

Alphabet was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)