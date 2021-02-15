Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Doubles Results

Feb 15 (OPTA) - Results from the Grand Slam, Australian Open Men's Doubles matches on Monday .. 3rd Round .. 6-Jamie Murray (GBR) and beat Simone Bolelli (ITA) and 6-7(5) 6-2 6-4 Bruno Soares (BRA) Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 5-Rajeev Ram (USA) and beat 10-John Peers (AUS) and 7-6(4) 7-6(4) Joe Salisbury (GBR) Michael Venus (NZL) 9-Ivan Dodig (CRO) and beat 7-Marcelo Melo (BRA) and 6-4 6-3 Filip Polasek (SVK) Horia Tecau (ROU) Matthew Ebden (AUS) and beat 4-Wesley Koolhof (NED) and 7-6(2) 6-4 John-Patrick Smith (AUS) Lukasz Kubot (POL)