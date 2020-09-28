Grand Slam, French Open Men's Singles Seeds Progress

Sep 28 (OPTA) - Seeds Progress from the Grand Slam, French Open Men's Singles matches on Sunday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1st to play Mikael Ymer (SWE) (start 08:00) 2 Rafael Nadal (ESP) 1st to play Egor Gerasimov (BLR) (start 15:30) 3 Dominic Thiem (AUT) 1st to play Marin Cilic (CRO) (start 11:00) 4 Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 1st to play Marton Fucsovics (HUN) (start 15:30) 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 1st to play Jaume Munar (ESP) (start 08:00) 6 Alexander Zverev (GER) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won Dennis Novak (AUT) 7-5 6-2 6-4 7 Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 1st to play Vasek Pospisil (CAN) (start 08:00) 8 Gael Monfils (FRA) 1st to play Alexander Bublik (KAZ) (start 13:00) 9 Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 1st to play Gilles Simon (FRA) (start 08:00) 10 Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1st to play Richard Gasquet (FRA) (start 08:00) 11 David Goffin (BEL) 1st lost Jannik Sinner (ITA) 7-5 6-0 6-3 12 Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2nd to play (start 08:00) 1st won Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-0 6-1 6-3 13 Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1st to play Sam Querrey (USA) (start 08:00) 14 Fabio Fognini (ITA) 1st to play Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) (start 09:00) 15 Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1st to play Kamil Majchrzak (POL) (start 13:30) 16 Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2nd to play Dominik Koepfer (GER) (start 08:00) 1st won Andy Murray (GBR) 6-1 6-3 6-2 17 Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 1st to play John Millman (AUS) (start 13:30) 18 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1st to play Gregoire Barrere (FRA) (start 08:00) 19 Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 1st to play Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) (start 09:00) 20 Cristian Garin (CHI) 1st to play Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) (start 08:00) 21 John Isner (USA) 2nd to play Sebastian Korda (USA) (start 08:00) 1st won Elliot Benchetrit (FRA) 6-4 6-1 6-3 22 Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 1st to play Gianluca Mager (ITA) (start 08:00) 23 Benoit Paire (FRA) 2nd to play Federico Coria (ARG) (start 08:00) 1st won Soon Woo Kwon (KOR) 7-5 6-4 6-4 24 Borna Coric (CRO) 1st lost Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 25 Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1st lost Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 7-6(9) 6-4 6-0 26 Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 1st to play Nikola Milojevic (SRB) (start 13:30) 27 Taylor Fritz (USA) 2nd to play Radu Albot (MDA) (start 08:00) 1st won Tomas Machac (CZE) 7-5 7-6(2) 1-6 2-6 6-3 28 Casper Ruud (NOR) 1st to play Yuichi Sugita (JPN) (start 13:00) 29 Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 1st to play Tennys Sandgren (USA) (start 15:30) 30 Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 1st to play Frances Tiafoe (USA) (start 13:30) 31 Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1st to play Thiago Monteiro (BRA) (start 08:00) 32 Daniel Evans (GBR) 1st lost Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 1-6 6-4 (Note : all times are GMT)